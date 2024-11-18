Hezbollah states launched attack drones at Tel Aviv military targets

Hezbollah said Monday it had launched explosive-laden drones at military targets in Tel Aviv, as Israeli rescuers said five people were injured by rocket fire in the city suburbs.



Hezbollah fighters launched an "air attack with a squadron of qualitative attack drones on sensitive military points - which will be announced later - in the city of Tel Aviv," the group said in a statement.



AFP