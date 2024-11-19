Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'

2024-11-19 | 00:30
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them &#39;unjustified&#39;
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei said on Tuesday that the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom on Iran are "unjustified" and violate international law.
 
Baghaei criticized the measures, stating they are based on "false allegations" regarding the transfer of missiles to Russia.

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Rejection

Sanctions

UK

European Union

