Iran's enriched uranium stockpile over 32 times the 2015 deal limit: IAEA
Middle East News
2024-11-19 | 10:39
Iran's enriched uranium stockpile over 32 times the 2015 deal limit: IAEA
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 32 times the limit set in a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers to limit its nuclear program.
According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 6,604.4 kilograms as of October 26, up by 852.6 kilograms from the last quarterly report in August.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Uranium
Stockpile
Deal
Limit
IAEA
