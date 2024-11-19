The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 32 times the limit set in a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers to limit its nuclear program.



According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 6,604.4 kilograms as of October 26, up by 852.6 kilograms from the last quarterly report in August.





AFP