Iran's President calls on Pope Francis to use influence to stop war in Middle East

2024-11-20 | 08:12
Iran&#39;s President calls on Pope Francis to use influence to stop war in Middle East
2min
Iran's President calls on Pope Francis to use influence to stop war in Middle East

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Pope Francis to use his influence with Christian governments to stop war in the Middle East, semi-official Fars news agency reported Wednesday.

"Encourage world leaders, especially Christian governments, to prevent the continuation of aggressions made by the criminal Israeli regime," Pezeshkian said, in what Fars described as a message to the Pope.

The message was delivered by an Iranian delegation participating in a religious dialogue event held in the Vatican, Iran's government website said.

Tehran and the Holy See have enjoyed formal diplomatic relations since 1954, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2022 shared a message to Pope Francis lauding his "stances on consolidating relations between Islam and Christianity."

Last week, Pope Francis suggested the global community should study whether Israel's military campaign in Gaza constituted a genocide of the Palestinian people, in some of his most explicit criticism yet of Israel's conduct in its year-long war.



Reuters

