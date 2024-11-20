Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra

The Syrian defense ministry said 36 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in the city of Palmyra on Wednesday.



"The Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the Al-Tanf area, targeting a number of buildings in the city of Palmyra," a ministry statement said, adding that it had killed 36 people and wounded more than 50, as well as causing "significant material damage".



AFP