Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra

Middle East News
2024-11-20 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra

The Syrian defense ministry said 36 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in the city of Palmyra on Wednesday.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the Al-Tanf area, targeting a number of buildings in the city of Palmyra," a ministry statement said, adding that it had killed 36 people and wounded more than 50, as well as causing "significant material damage".

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Palmyra

Al-Tanf

LBCI Next
Iran cautions European powers against submitting IAEA resolution against Tehran
US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:08

Syria war monitor says death toll in Israeli attack on Palmyra rises to 11

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Syria state TV says Israeli attack targets Palmyra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-16

Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israeli strike on Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More