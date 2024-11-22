Netanyahu thanks Orban for invite in defiance of ICC warrant

Middle East News
2024-11-22 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu thanks Orban for invite in defiance of ICC warrant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu thanks Orban for invite in defiance of ICC warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his show of "moral clarity" after inviting him to visit despite an ICC arrest warrant.

"Faced with the shameful weakness of those who stood by the outrageous decision against the right of the State of Israel to defend itself, Hungary" is "standing by the side of justice and truth," Netanyahu said in a statement the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him and his former defense minister.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

ICC

Viktor Orban

Hungary

LBCI Next
Israeli army reveals death of 83 soldiers in ground operations on Lebanon's front
Israel says to end 'administrative detention' for West Bank settlers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:43

UK government says would comply with 'legal obligations' related to ICC

LBCI
World News
06:26

France says 'takes note' of ICC arrest warrants against Israel, Hamas figures

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Iran Guards chief says Netanyahu ICC warrant 'political death' of Israel

LBCI
World News
02:46

Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

Gaza ministry says all hospitals to cut or stop services 'within 48 hours' over fuel shortages

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli army reveals death of 83 soldiers in ground operations on Lebanon's front

LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Israel says to end 'administrative detention' for West Bank settlers

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Iran Guards chief says Netanyahu ICC warrant 'political death' of Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-21

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant over Gaza war crimes and Hamas leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-21

Israel rescuers say man killed after rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More