Netanyahu thanks Orban for invite in defiance of ICC warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his show of "moral clarity" after inviting him to visit despite an ICC arrest warrant.



"Faced with the shameful weakness of those who stood by the outrageous decision against the right of the State of Israel to defend itself, Hungary" is "standing by the side of justice and truth," Netanyahu said in a statement the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him and his former defense minister.

