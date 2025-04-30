Gold falls as trade tensions soften, US data on tap

Gold fell nearly 1% on Tuesday as signals of easing U.S.-China trade tensions reduced some safe-haven demand, while investors braced for key economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.



Spot gold was down 0.8% at $3,315.84 an ounce as of 2:22 pm ET (1822 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $3,333.6.



"There is some optimism that there will be some de-escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.



Reuters