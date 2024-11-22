Israeli Army Radio: Amos Hochstein meets former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

2024-11-22 | 10:49
Israeli Army Radio: Amos Hochstein meets former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Israeli Army Radio: Amos Hochstein meets former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Israel's Army Radio reported Friday that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein met with Yoav Gallant during his visit to Israel despite Gallant no longer serving as Defense Minister.  

The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations over a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, where Hochstein has been mediating between the parties.

However, the details of their discussion remain undisclosed. 

