Israel gives US envoy Amos Hochstein green light to advance agreement with Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 14:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel gives US envoy Amos Hochstein green light to advance agreement with Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel gives US envoy Amos Hochstein green light to advance agreement with Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reported that Israel has approved U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein to proceed with efforts toward finalizing an agreement with Lebanon. 

This development marks a potential step forward in the ongoing negotiations to reach a ceasefire.  

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

US

Envoy

Amos Hochstein

Green Light

Agreement

Lebanon

Broadcasting

Authority

LBCI Next
Israel condemns killing of Israeli citizen in the UAE after his body was found
Yair Lapid calls for major political initiative to leverage military gains into regional settlement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Netanyahu to hold security consultations on reaching an agreement with Lebanon, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-22

Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17

Israel intensifies strikes on Beirut and South Lebanon as tensions rise ahead of US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-16

US Envoy Amos Hochstein expected in Israel after Lebanon visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:46

Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder

LBCI
Middle East News
15:39

Israeli Army Radio: Gallant to travel to Washington for security meetings despite ICC arrest warrant

LBCI
Middle East News
14:37

UAE confirms murder of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, says three arrested

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Netanyahu to hold security consultations on reaching an agreement with Lebanon, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23

Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise

LBCI
Middle East News
15:46

Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:47

Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More