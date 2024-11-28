Syrian opposition expands operations in Idlib after government forces abandon positions: Turkish sources

2024-11-28 | 04:59
Syrian opposition expands operations in Idlib after government forces abandon positions: Turkish sources
Syrian opposition expands operations in Idlib after government forces abandon positions: Turkish sources

Turkish security sources stated on Thursday that opposition groups in northern Syria launched a limited operation in response to attacks by Syrian government forces on the de-escalation zone in Idlib. 

However, the operation was expanded after government forces abandoned several positions.

The sources added that the opposition’s movements remain confined to the boundaries of the Idlib de-escalation zone, established under a 2019 agreement between Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
 
 
Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

