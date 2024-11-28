European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on all EU member states Thursday to respect decisions by the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the arrest warrant against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"We cannot undermine the ICC. It is the only way of having global justice," Borrell, whose term as the EU's top diplomat ends this month, told reporters in Brussels.



"They're not political. It's a legal body formed by respected people who are the best among the profession of judges."



The ICC issued arrest warrants last week for Netanyahu, his former defense chief Yoav Gallant and a Hamas leader, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza war.





Reuters