Yemen's Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel

2024-11-28 | 13:46



Yemen’s Houthis will keep up their attacks on Israel, their leader said Thursday, two days into a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The operations from the Yemeni front to support the Palestinian people with missiles and drones towards the Israeli enemy are continuing,” Abdulmalik al-Houthi said on al-Masirah TV channel.


AFP

Syrian rebels launch attack against army in Aleppo province
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
