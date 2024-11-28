News
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 13:46
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
Yemen’s Houthis will keep up their attacks on Israel, their leader said Thursday, two days into a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
“The operations from the Yemeni front to support the Palestinian people with missiles and drones towards the Israeli enemy are continuing,” Abdulmalik al-Houthi said on al-Masirah TV channel.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Attacks
Israel
Ceasefire
Lebanon
