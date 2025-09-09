French PM arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation

World News
09-09-2025 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French PM arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French PM arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after parliament ousted the government in a confidence vote, according to AFP journalists.

The French president's office said in a statement late Monday that Macron "took note" of the outcome and would name a new premier "in the next days," although the identity of the new premier remains subject to frenzied speculation.

AFP

World News

France

Francois Bayrou

Elysee Palace

Emmanuel Macron

At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-28

Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

LBCI
World News
05:09

Nepal’s Prime Minister resigns after protests: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:25

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected

LBCI
World News
03:09

Drone strikes hit power plant, arms factory, refinery near Sudan’s capital

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-19

Saudi Prince Al-Walid bin Khaled bin Talal dies after 20 years in coma

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Hamas claims responsibility for Monday's deadly Jerusalem shooting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More