French PM arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation
World News
09-09-2025 | 07:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French PM arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after parliament ousted the government in a confidence vote, according to AFP journalists.
The French president's office said in a statement late Monday that Macron "took note" of the outcome and would name a new premier "in the next days," although the identity of the new premier remains subject to frenzied speculation.
AFP
World News
France
Francois Bayrou
Elysee Palace
Emmanuel Macron
At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
Previous
