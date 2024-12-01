Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces

Middle East News
2024-12-01
High views
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces

A Syria war monitor said pro-Turkey fighters seized a strategic northern town from Kurdish forces on Sunday in fighting parallel to a major rebel offensive elsewhere in Aleppo province.

Pro-Turkey fighters "took control of the town of Tall Rifat" and several villages nearby, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, warning around 200,000 Syrian Kurds in north Aleppo province have been "besieged by pro-Turkey factions."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Aleppo

War Monitor

Rebels

Conflict

Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
