Israeli attorney general seeks delay in petitions challenging Netanyahu's eligibility amid trial: Al Jazeera

2024-12-01
Israeli attorney general seeks delay in petitions challenging Netanyahu’s eligibility amid trial: Al Jazeera
Israeli attorney general seeks delay in petitions challenging Netanyahu’s eligibility amid trial: Al Jazeera

According to Israeli media reports cited by Al Jazeera, Israel's Attorney General has requested a postponement in addressing petitions seeking to declare Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit to perform his duties while facing trial.

