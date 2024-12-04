War monitor reports death toll in Syria fighting tops 700

Middle East News
2024-12-04 | 08:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
War monitor reports death toll in Syria fighting tops 700
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
War monitor reports death toll in Syria fighting tops 700

The death toll from a rebel offensive launched in northwestern Syria last week has risen to 704, including 110 civilians, a monitor of the 13-year civil war said Wednesday.

"The death toll has risen to 704," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said -- 361 rebels, 233 on the government side, and 110 civilians.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Death Toll

War

Rebel

LBCI Next
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Syria war monitor says army launches counteroffensive against rebels near Hama

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

War monitor says death toll in Syria fighting rises to 514

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Syria rebel shelling on govt-held Hama kills six civilians: War monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Monitor says death toll in Syria rebel offensive rises to 412

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:03

Iran's Mohammadi left prison chanting protest slogan 'Woman Life Freedom': husband

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28

Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14

US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:50

Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 44,532

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Israel's army strikes hit nine Hezbollah-linked financial sites, claims army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07

October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Islamic Group denies rumors of Hezbollah weapons at its center in Chehime

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-27

Toll rises to 57 in army-jihadist clashes in Syria: Monitor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More