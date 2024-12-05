Syria rebels say seized Hama prison, released hundreds of inmates

Middle East News
2024-12-05
High views
Syria rebels say seized Hama prison, released hundreds of inmates
Syria rebels say seized Hama prison, released hundreds of inmates

Syrian rebels said they seized control on Thursday of Hama prison and released inmates, after a war monitor said the fighters had entered several parts of the city.

"Our forces entered Hama central prison and liberated hundreds of prisoners," said Hassan Abdel Ghani, a leader from the rebel factions' military operations unit, on Telegram.

AFP
 

