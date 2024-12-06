Iran FM says will continue to support Syria 'with whatever is needed'

Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 12:01
High views
Iran FM says will continue to support Syria &#39;with whatever is needed&#39;
Iran FM says will continue to support Syria 'with whatever is needed'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday his country would continue to support Syria "with whatever is needed" as President Bashar al-Assad's forces face a lightning rebel offensive.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Syria and will continue to do so with all its might and with whatever is needed and requested by the Syrian government," Araghchi said during a visit to Baghdad.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Minister

Syria

Support

