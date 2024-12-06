News
Syrian FM denounces plan to 'divide' region
Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 13:18
Syrian FM denounces plan to 'divide' region
Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh on Friday denounced "regional and international interference" in his country, which he said aimed to "divide" the region.
"Regional and international interference in everything that is currently happening in Syria.. aims to divide the region anew and redraw the political map," Sabbagh said in a meeting in Baghdad with his Iraqi and Iranian counterparts.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Conflict
Plan
Division
