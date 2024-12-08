Syrian opposition leader plans talks with Arab states, Europe, and UN on next steps: Al Jazeera

Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 00:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian opposition leader plans talks with Arab states, Europe, and UN on next steps: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian opposition leader plans talks with Arab states, Europe, and UN on next steps: Al Jazeera

A Syrian opposition leader, speaking to Al Jazeera from Turkey, announced plans to hold discussions with Arab nations, European countries, and the United Nations to coordinate on the next phase.

The leader highlighted that the planned talks come in the wake of President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule coming to an end after a swift offensive by opposition fighters.

Middle East News

Syria

Bashar Al Assad

Opposition Leader

Turkey

LBCI Next
Israeli army advances beyond Golan fence into buffer zone to strengthen defense, Israeli media reports
Syrian PM says ready to support the continued management of state affairs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

Syrian opposition group based in Turkey says Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Turkey's President says he hopes Syria 'finds peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Iran, Russia, Turkey meet in Doha to discuss Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:25

Pentagon official says US will remain present in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Syrian opposition fighters announce start of an attack on Kurdish forces in Manbij, northern Syria.

LBCI
Middle East News
04:03

UN envoy voices 'cautious hope' for Syria at its 'watershed moment'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Storming of Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Iranian TV reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:00

Syrian opposition declares 'liberation of Damascus and fall of Assad' in statement on state television

LBCI
Middle East News
01:14

Syrians in Damascus trample on toppled statue of Assad's father

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
World News
07:17

US urged to bolster Lebanese army as Syria crisis 'hampers' Hezbollah, says US envoy Hochstein

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More