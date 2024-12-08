Al-Bahra tells LBCI: Next phase focuses on restoring stability and establishing transitional governing authority

2024-12-08 | 05:15
Al-Bahra tells LBCI: Next phase focuses on restoring stability and establishing transitional governing authority

The head of the Syrian Opposition Coalition, Hadi Al-Bahra, stated that the upcoming phase will focus on restoring security and stability, ensuring the continuity of state institutions, and addressing citizens' immediate needs.

In an interview with LBCI on Sunday, Al-Bahra emphasized that state institutions will remain operational with their current employees, whose performance will be improved. 

He also announced plans to restructure these institutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. "We aim to secure food supplies for the population in the coming days," he added.


Al-Bahra revealed that the Syrian Prime Minister had received a call four days ago from the military operations room. 

He clarified that "the next phase project falls within their responsibilities," noting that the operations room comprises various factions rather than a single group.

He further outlined plans to establish a transitional governing authority that would oversee an 18-month transitional period at most. 

This timeframe includes six months for drafting or revising the constitution, followed by creating a secure, calm, and neutral environment for free and fair elections.

"The elections will depend on the constitutional framework," Al-Bahra explained. 

"If the constitution defines a parliamentary system, the parliament will elect the new president. If it opts for a presidential system, the president will be elected directly."

The elections, he emphasized, will be conducted by the provisions of the newly drafted or revised constitution.

Middle East News

Hadi Al Bahra

Syria

Opposition

Government

Authority

New Phase

