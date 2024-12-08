Turkey says Assad government 'collapsed,' control of Syria 'changing hands'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that Syria's government had collapsed after Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing after five decades of Baath party rule.



The "Assad regime collapsed and control of the country is changing hands," Fidan said at the Doha Forum in Qatar, adding that "this didn't happen overnight. For the last 13 years, the country has been in turmoil" since the civil war began with Assad's repression of democracy protests in 2011.



AFP