Syrians inspect Assad's looted Damascus home: AFP

Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrians inspect Assad&#39;s looted Damascus home: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrians inspect Assad's looted Damascus home: AFP

Dozens of Syrians explored President Bashar al-Assad's luxurious Damascus home after it was looted on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, following the fall of the capital to rebel forces.

Women, children, and men could be seen inspecting the six-story home and its large garden, with the entrance to the residence burnt down and the rooms empty, save some furniture and a portrait of Assad thrown on the floor.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syrians

Bashar Al Assad

Home

Damascus

LBCI Next
Russia says Assad 'resigned' and left Syria
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Turkey FM says millions of displaced Syrians 'can return' home

LBCI
Middle East News
01:14

Syrians in Damascus trample on toppled statue of Assad's father

LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Iraq urges respect for 'free will of all Syrians'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Iraq urges respect for 'free will of all Syrians'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Syrian opposition leader calls for 18 month transition period before elections

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Ukraine says 'dictators who bet on Putin' destined to fall

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed

LBCI
Middle East News
05:02

Syrian Foreign Ministry: A new chapter begins to unite Syrians

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Iran expects 'friendly' ties with Syria to continue: Foreign ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More