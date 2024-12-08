Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that following the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israel remains determined to ensure the security of the Golan Heights.



He announced that, in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, directives were issued to the Israeli army to take control of the buffer zone and monitoring points in the area.



Katz explained that these measures are aimed at safeguarding all Israeli settlements near the Golan Heights and maintaining stability in the region amidst ongoing changes in Syria.