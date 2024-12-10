Israel ‘destroys most important military sites in Syria’

Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 00:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel ‘destroys most important military sites in Syria’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel ‘destroys most important military sites in Syria’

A war monitor said Tuesday that Israel had “destroyed the most important military sites in Syria” with a flurry of airstrikes since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Israel, which borders Syria, sent troops into a buffer zone east of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights after al-Assad’s fall, in what Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described as a “limited and temporary step” for “security reasons.”

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Military Sites

Syria

Attacks

LBCI Next
Syria's White Helmets rescuers announce end to search at notorious prison
Loud explosions heard in Damascus, AFP journalists report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

War monitor reports over 100 Israeli strikes on Syria military sites Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-29

Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in Galilee and Haifa with rocket attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:42

Israeli military incursion in Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad

LBCI
Middle East News
01:35

Syria rebel leader vows to pursue former officials for torture, war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
01:25

Iran condemns 'violation' of law after Israeli incursion into Golan buffer zone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases

LBCI
World News
13:57

Israel's army presence in Golan a 'violation' of 1974 agreement: UN

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More