Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters

2024-12-10 | 07:19
Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters
Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters

Syria’s opposition command has ordered its fighters to withdraw from cities and ordered the deployment of police units and internal security forces affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), two sources close to the opposition told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Opposition

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Israeli army says its actions in Syria are solely to protect the border
Qatar in contact with Syria's Islamist rebels: Official briefed on talks
