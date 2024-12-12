Turkey-backed forces continue to advance in northern Syria: Reuters

Turkey-backed forces are continuing their advance to “clear terrorism” in northern Syria, a Turkish defense ministry source said on Thursday, referring to the forces’ battle against a Kurdish militia in the region.



Turkey has been telling the United States repeatedly that “a terrorist organization cannot be eliminated by using another terrorist organization,” the source also said.



The source was speaking about U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against ISIS. The SDF is spearheaded by a Kurdish militia that Ankara regards as a terrorist group.



Reuters