LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI sources confirmed that the young man shown in a viral video initially believed to be missing American journalist Austin Tice is actually named Travis, an American from Missouri who arrived in Syria seven months ago for religious purposes.



The sources added that members of the Syrian opposition moved him to a safer location.



Earlier, Nizar Zakka confirmed to LBCI that a video circulating on social media, which allegedly shows the missing journalist, was reviewed by his team, adding that the individual in the video is not Tice.