Israel orders troops to 'prepare to remain' in Syria buffer zone through winter

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the military to "prepare to remain" throughout the winter in the U.N.-patrolled buffer zone between Israeli and Syrian forces on the strategic Golan Heights.



"Due to the situation in Syria, it is of critical security importance to maintain our presence at the summit of Mount Hermon, and everything must be done to ensure the (army's) readiness on-site to enable the fighters to stay there despite the challenging weather conditions," Katz's spokesman said in a statement Friday.



AFP