Iraq awaits 'actions, not just words' from new Syria rulers: PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Friday that Baghdad was expecting "tangible actions" from Syria's new Islamist-led rulers to ensure stability after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.



In a meeting with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sudani "emphasized the importance of friendly nations assisting the Syrians in rebuilding their state" and "stressed that Iraq expects tangible actions, not just words, from those managing Syria's transitional phase," according to a statement from the Iraqi premier's office.





AFP