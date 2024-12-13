Qatar delegation to visit Syria Sunday: Qatari diplomat

2024-12-13 | 13:19
Qatar delegation to visit Syria Sunday: Qatari diplomat
Qatar delegation to visit Syria Sunday: Qatari diplomat

A delegation from Qatar is due to visit Syria on Sunday and hold meetings with officials in its transitional government following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, a Qatari diplomat told AFP Friday.

"The first Qatari delegation visit to Syria is expected to happen Sunday where they will take the necessary steps to reopen the embassy and discuss enhancing aid delivery," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the trip.


