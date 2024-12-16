Head of Syria's new political administration Al Sharaa meets UN envoy

Middle East News
2024-12-16 | 00:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Head of Syria&#39;s new political administration Al Sharaa meets UN envoy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Head of Syria's new political administration Al Sharaa meets UN envoy

The General Command of Syria's New Political Administration stated on Sunday that Commander Ahmad Al Sharaa discussed with the United Nations envoy to Syria the need to reconsider the roadmap outlined by the U.N. Security Council in 2015.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Political Administration

UN Envoy

Meeting

United Nations

Roadmap

LBCI Next
Moscow says it has evacuated diplomats from Russia, Belarus, and North Korea from Syria
Syria war monitor says Israel struck military targets on Syrian coast
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Israel seeking to 'expand borders' through Golan plan: Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

PM Mikati discusses prisons and agricultural damages with ministers at Grand Serail

LBCI
World News
02:55

At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

EU says sending envoy to talk to Syria's new leaders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Israel seeking to 'expand borders' through Golan plan: Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

EU says sending envoy to talk to Syria's new leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
00:23

Moscow says it has evacuated diplomats from Russia, Belarus, and North Korea from Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
23:59

Syria war monitor says Israel struck military targets on Syrian coast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

FPM leader Bassil says Syria's crisis concerns the Syrian people, hopes for swift refugee return

LBCI
World News
2024-11-27

Kremlin welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, highlights importance of 'implementation'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-22

China urges 'restraint' in Ukraine war after Russian hypersonic missile strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-10

US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
13:35

Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More