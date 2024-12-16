News
Germany urges Israel to 'abandon' plan to step up Golan Heights settlement
2024-12-16 | 06:12
Germany urges Israel to 'abandon' plan to step up Golan Heights settlement
Germany on Monday urged Israel to "abandon" a plan to double the population living in the occupied and annexed Golan Heights at the southwestern edge of Syria.
A foreign ministry spokesman said "it is perfectly clear under international law that this area controlled by Israel belongs to Syria and that Israel is therefore an occupying power."
The spokesman, Christian Wagner, added that Berlin therefore called on its ally Israel "to abandon this plan" announced Sunday by the Israeli government.
AFP
Germany
Israel
Plan
Golan Heights
Settlement
Syria
Occupied
