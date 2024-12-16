Syria's main ports are working normally after days of disruptions, maritime officials said on Monday, and Ukraine said it was in touch with the interim government about delivering staple foods.



President Bashar al-Assad was ousted on Dec. 8 by insurgent forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Since then, Israel has carried out airstrikes around Syria's main port Latakia, and shipping sources also said ports had been short of workers.



On Monday, port official Hasan Jablawi told Reuters that Latakia was functioning normally and cargo ships that had been waiting for several days were unloading.



The Turkish-flagged Med Urla general cargo vessel was among the first ships to discharge and sail from Latakia on Monday, according to LSEG ship tracking data.



Shipping sources said Syria's other main port Tartus was also operating, although there was a backlog to clear.



Russian and Syrian sources said on Friday that Russian wheat supplies to Syria had been suspended after two vessels carrying Russian wheat had failed to reach their destinations in Syria.







Reuters