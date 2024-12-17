France urges Syrian post-Assad authorities to pressure Islamic State

Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 08:22
High views
France urges Syrian post-Assad authorities to pressure Islamic State

France urged Syria's new rulers to press on with the fight against Islamic State (IS) extremists who had controlled swathes of the country during one phase of its civil war, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

French diplomats who went to Damascus to meet the new authorities made clear that Paris would closely watch security in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, "including continuing the fight against Daesh (IS) and other terrorist groups, and preventing the proliferation of the Syrian regime's chemical weapons," it said.

AFP

Middle East News

France

Syria

Authorities

Opposition

Assad Regime

