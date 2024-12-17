Senior German officials meet leaders of Syria's new administration and discuss human rights

Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Senior German officials meet leaders of Syria&#39;s new administration and discuss human rights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Senior German officials meet leaders of Syria's new administration and discuss human rights

The German Foreign Ministry said that a German delegation, led by the country's Commissioner for the Middle East Tobias Tunkel, held talks with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the General Commander of the Military Operations Administration in Syria, the Foreign Affairs Representative of Syria's new administration, and the Minister of Education in the transitional government.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry added that the two sides discussed the political transition in Syria and human rights during the meeting held on Tuesday. 

The delegation also met with representatives of civil society and religious organizations and inspected the German embassy building in Damascus.

The statement said, "The core of the discussion focused on political transition and our expectations regarding the protection of minorities and women's rights so we can witness peaceful developments in Syria."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Syria

Administration

Discussions

Human Rights

LBCI Next
At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head reports
Syria's Jolani says rebel factions will be 'disbanded'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Head of Syria's new political administration Al Sharaa meets UN envoy

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-15

Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Political administration source in Damascus: Syria to temporarily suspend constitution and parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Kurdish administration says it adopts Syria's independence flag

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:29

Iran's Revolutionary Guards extend control over Tehran's oil exports, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
00:34

CIA director to meet Qatari PM in Doha on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
14:47

Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarized zone' in northern town

LBCI
Middle East News
13:49

US says truce extended at Syria flashpoint between Kurds, pro-Turkish fighters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More