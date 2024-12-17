Senior German officials meet leaders of Syria's new administration and discuss human rights

The German Foreign Ministry said that a German delegation, led by the country's Commissioner for the Middle East Tobias Tunkel, held talks with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the General Commander of the Military Operations Administration in Syria, the Foreign Affairs Representative of Syria's new administration, and the Minister of Education in the transitional government.



In a statement, the Foreign Ministry added that the two sides discussed the political transition in Syria and human rights during the meeting held on Tuesday.



The delegation also met with representatives of civil society and religious organizations and inspected the German embassy building in Damascus.



The statement said, "The core of the discussion focused on political transition and our expectations regarding the protection of minorities and women's rights so we can witness peaceful developments in Syria."



Reuters