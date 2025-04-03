Russia says military force against Iran would be illegal and unacceptable

03-04-2025 | 06:54
Russia says military force against Iran would be illegal and unacceptable
Russia says military force against Iran would be illegal and unacceptable

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia considers any use of military force against Iran to be "illegal and unacceptable."

Her remarks came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to strike Iran unless it reaches an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

Zakharova warned that bombing nuclear infrastructure would have catastrophic consequences for the entire world, stressing that Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Reuters

