Druze spiritual leader in Syria praises Beirut meeting for supporting Suwayda

The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria commended the Druze meeting held in Beirut on Tuesday, emphasizing its significance as a unifying initiative.



In a statement to LBCI, the leader expressed appreciation for the gathering, stating, “Such meetings, regardless of their location, serve the purpose of unity. Our hope is that these discussions provide support for Suwayda’s stance.”



He also extended gratitude to the attendees, acknowledging their dedication to addressing the concerns and challenges facing Suwayda.