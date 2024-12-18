20 migrants die in shipwreck off Tunisia, five rescued: Coastguard

Middle East News
2024-12-18 | 14:56
High views
20 migrants die in shipwreck off Tunisia, five rescued: Coastguard
0min
20 migrants die in shipwreck off Tunisia, five rescued: Coastguard

At least 20 migrants died in a shipwreck off Tunisia's eastern city of Sfax, while five others were rescued, the National Guard, which oversees the coastguard, said Wednesday.

Maritime units have "recovered 20 bodies," and the search continues after they were "able to rescue five migrants of sub-Saharan African origin" from a boat that sank off El Louza, north of Sfax, a statement said.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Migrants

Tunisia

Sfax

National Guard

Coastguard

Syrian transitional government delegation arrives in Suwayda for meeting with Druze leader: LBCI reports
Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'
