20 migrants die in shipwreck off Tunisia, five rescued: Coastguard

At least 20 migrants died in a shipwreck off Tunisia's eastern city of Sfax, while five others were rescued, the National Guard, which oversees the coastguard, said Wednesday.



Maritime units have "recovered 20 bodies," and the search continues after they were "able to rescue five migrants of sub-Saharan African origin" from a boat that sank off El Louza, north of Sfax, a statement said.



AFP