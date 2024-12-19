Hamas says Israeli strikes in Yemen ‘dangerous development’

Middle East News
2024-12-19 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says Israeli strikes in Yemen ‘dangerous development’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says Israeli strikes in Yemen ‘dangerous development’

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Thursday that Israel’s strikes in Yemen after the Houthis fired a missile at the country were a “dangerous development,” while its armed wing called for more attacks on Israel.

“We regard this escalation as a dangerous development and an extension of the aggression against our Palestinian people, Syria and the Arab region,” Hamas said in a statement as Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen after intercepting a missile attack by the Houthis.


Reuters

Middle East News

Hamas

Israeli

Strikes

Yemen

Dangerous

Development

LBCI Next
No talk of ceasefire deal between Turkey and US-backed SDF in northern Syria: Turkish official
Iraq says to begin repatriating Syrian troops who fled offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-27

Iran has right to react to Israeli strikes, but eyeing developments in region: FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, describes operations as a 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hamas says strongly condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-29

Houthi Health Ministry: Four killed, 29 injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:03

UN chief sees 'flame of hope' in Syria, calls for end to Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
09:57

Hundreds in Damascus protest for democracy, women's rights: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthis of 'heavy price' after strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier, trigger sonic boom over Lebanon areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

US President Biden says Gaza war 'should end'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides

LBCI
Middle East News
13:32

Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More