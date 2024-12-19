News
Hamas says Israeli strikes in Yemen ‘dangerous development’
Middle East News
2024-12-19 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Israeli strikes in Yemen ‘dangerous development’
Palestinian militant group Hamas said Thursday that Israel’s strikes in Yemen after the Houthis fired a missile at the country were a “dangerous development,” while its armed wing called for more attacks on Israel.
“We regard this escalation as a dangerous development and an extension of the aggression against our Palestinian people, Syria and the Arab region,” Hamas said in a statement as Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen after intercepting a missile attack by the Houthis.
Reuters
Middle East News
Hamas
Israeli
Strikes
Yemen
Dangerous
Development
