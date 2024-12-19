SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey

Middle East News
2024-12-19 | 12:30
High views
SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey
SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey

Kurdish fighters who came to Syria from around the Middle East to support Syrian Kurdish forces will leave if a ceasefire is reached in the conflict with Turkey in northern Syria, the commander of Syrian Kurdish-led forces told Reuters Thursday.

The withdrawal of non-Syrian Kurdish fighters is one of the major demands of neighboring Turkey, which deems Syria’s dominant Kurdish groups a national security threat and is backing a new military campaign against them in the north.


Middle East News

SDF

Commander

Syrian

Kurdish

Fighters

Truce

Turkey

