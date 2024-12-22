News
Syrian leader says all weapons to come under state control
Middle East News
2024-12-22 | 11:26
Syrian leader says all weapons to come under state control
Syria's new leader Ahmad Al Sharaa said Sunday that all weapons in the country would come under state control including those held by Kurdish-led forces, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited.
Armed "factions will begin to announce their dissolution and enter" the army, Al Sharaa said during a press conference with Fidan, adding "we will absolutely not allow there to be weapons in the country outside state control, whether from the revolutionary factions or the factions present in the SDF area," referring to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Leader
Ahmad Al Sharaa
Weapons
State
Control
