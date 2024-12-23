News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says ordered Israeli forces to 'destroy Houthi infrastructure'
Middle East News
2024-12-23 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says ordered Israeli forces to 'destroy Houthi infrastructure'
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers on Monday that he had ordered the country's military to destroy the infrastructure of Iran-backed Houthi rebels after the Yemeni group fired missiles at Israel last week.
"I have instructed our forces to destroy the infrastructure of Houthis because anyone who tries to harm us will be struck with full force. We will continue to crush the forces of evil with strength and ingenuity, even if it takes time," Netanyahu said in parliament.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Houthi
Yemen
Next
Iran says 'no direct contact' with Syria rulers
Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-21
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
Middle East News
2024-12-21
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Israel
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israel with missile
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israel with missile
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
0
Middle East News
12:46
Violating Syria's territorial integrity is 'red line' for Turkey: Erdogan says
Middle East News
12:46
Violating Syria's territorial integrity is 'red line' for Turkey: Erdogan says
0
Middle East News
11:42
Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords
Middle East News
11:42
Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords
0
Middle East News
10:01
Syrian medical staff say were coerced into false chemical attack testimony: AFP interview
Middle East News
10:01
Syrian medical staff say were coerced into false chemical attack testimony: AFP interview
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
0
World News
2024-12-17
German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says
World News
2024-12-17
German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
3
Lebanon News
06:21
PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience
Lebanon News
06:21
PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience
4
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
5
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
6
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
7
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
8
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More