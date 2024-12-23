Netanyahu says ordered Israeli forces to 'destroy Houthi infrastructure'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers on Monday that he had ordered the country's military to destroy the infrastructure of Iran-backed Houthi rebels after the Yemeni group fired missiles at Israel last week.



"I have instructed our forces to destroy the infrastructure of Houthis because anyone who tries to harm us will be struck with full force. We will continue to crush the forces of evil with strength and ingenuity, even if it takes time," Netanyahu said in parliament.



AFP