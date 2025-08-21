News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK targets Iranian oil magnate, four companies with asset freeze
Middle East News
21-08-2025 | 07:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK targets Iranian oil magnate, four companies with asset freeze
Britain imposed sanctions on one individual and four entities on Wednesday under its Iran sanctions regime, saying they are part of a network that supports Tehran's overseas activities, including in Ukraine and Israel.
The sanctions include an asset freeze on Iranian oil magnate Hossein Shamkhani, and on four companies operating in the shipping, petrochemical and financial sectors, according to a government notice published online.
Britain said the network had facilitated hostile activity by the Iranian government, including efforts to destabilize the UK and other countries.
Some of the companies were cited for acting on behalf of or at the direction of Shamkhani, who is accused of aiding Iran's overseas operations. Shamkhani was also sanctioned by the United States last month.
The sanctions freeze any UK-based assets and bar British individuals and businesses from dealing with the designated parties.
Reuters
Middle East News
UK
Target
Iran
Oil
Magnate
Sanctions
Companies
Asset
Freeze
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-21
UK sanctions 135 oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet
World News
2025-07-21
UK sanctions 135 oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet
0
World News
2025-07-18
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
World News
2025-07-18
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
0
World News
2025-06-27
UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base
World News
2025-06-27
UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Israeli army says it killed four senior Iranian intelligence officials, including IRGC intelligence chief
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Israeli army says it killed four senior Iranian intelligence officials, including IRGC intelligence chief
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
0
Middle East News
06:07
Turkish ports asking ships to declare they are not linked to Israel: Shipping sources
Middle East News
06:07
Turkish ports asking ships to declare they are not linked to Israel: Shipping sources
0
Middle East News
13:27
Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions
Middle East News
13:27
Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
0
Lebanon News
09:08
MP Yassine Yassine to LBCI: Hezbollah's weapons will be handed over, not seized by force
Lebanon News
09:08
MP Yassine Yassine to LBCI: Hezbollah's weapons will be handed over, not seized by force
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
4
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families
6
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
7
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More