Russian intelligence has accused American and British operatives of attempting to instigate attacks on Russian military bases in Syria in an effort to pressure Moscow into vacating these installations, according to the Russian state media agency on Saturday.



The accusations, which were made without presenting evidence, come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in Syria. Russian forces maintain a significant military presence in the country, which they argue is crucial to supporting the Syrian government and combating terrorism.

The U.S. and U.K. have yet to comment on these claims.



Reuters