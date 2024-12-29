Sirens sound in Sderot, Gaza envelope towns: Israel's Home Front Command says

Middle East News
2024-12-29 | 09:41
High views
Sirens sound in Sderot, Gaza envelope towns: Israel's Home Front Command says
0min
Sirens sound in Sderot, Gaza envelope towns: Israel's Home Front Command says

The Israeli Home Front Command reported that sirens sounded on Sunday in the city of Sderot, Nir Am, and several other towns in the Gaza envelope.
 

