Israeli PM Netanyahu is in good condition, fully conscious after successful prostate surgery: Office

Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 04:40
High views
Israeli PM Netanyahu is in good condition, fully conscious after successful prostate surgery: Office
Israeli PM Netanyahu is in good condition, fully conscious after successful prostate surgery: Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in good condition and fully conscious after his prostate surgery ended "successfully," his office said Sunday.

"The Prime Minister has now been transferred to a protected underground recovery unit. He is expected to remain in the hospital for observation in the next few days," his office said.


Reuters
 

