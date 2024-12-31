Syria leader meets senior Christian clerics: Statement

2024-12-31 | 12:23
Syria leader meets senior Christian clerics: Statement
Syria leader meets senior Christian clerics: Statement

Syria's de facto leader Ahmad Al Sharaa met with high-level Christian clergymen on Tuesday, amid calls on the Islamist chief to guarantee minority rights after seizing power earlier this month.

"The leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad Al Sharaa, meets a delegation from the Christian community in Damascus," Syria's General Command said in a statement on Telegram, which included pictures of the meeting with Catholic, Orthodox and Anglican clerics.



