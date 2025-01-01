Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry

Middle East News
2025-01-01 | 11:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry

Iran summoned the Saudi ambassador on Wednesday to protest Riyadh's execution of six of its citizens for drug trafficking, the foreign ministry said.

"Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Tehran was summoned," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Tehran conveyed its "strong protest" against Riyadh's action, which it described as "unacceptable" and a violation of "the rules and norms of international law."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Ambassador

Execution

Citizen

LBCI Next
Syria's new Information Minister promises free press
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Iranian Ambassador in Damascus says Israel fears formation of strong Syrian government

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-24

Iranian Minister of Economy to visit Saudi Arabia for World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-12

Iran's Ambassador to Beirut meets FM Araghchi to discuss stopping Israeli 'crimes' against Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-29

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa says holding elections could take up to four years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
World News
11:23

Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks after New Orleans truck-ramming

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

LBCI
World News
11:20

Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More