Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had often taken an independent line against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government allies, said he was resigning from parliament on Wednesday.



Gallant was fired from the government in November by Netanyahu after months of disagreements over the conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza but kept his seat as an elected member of the Knesset.



"Just as it is on the battlefield, so it is in public service. There are moments in which one must stop, assess, and choose a direction to achieve the goals," Gallant said in a televised statement.



Gallant had often broken ranks with Netanyahu and his coalition allies of far-right and religious parties, including over exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from serving in the conscript military - a hot-button issue.



Reuters